Devotee rush continues on Day 9

Vijayawada: On Tuesday, the ninth day of the Dasara Sharannavaratri Mahotsavam, Ammalagannayamma Muggurammala Moolaputamma Jaganmata Sri Kanaka Durga Devi manifested in the sacred form of Sri Durga Devi at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, blessing devotees with her divine presence. The temple authorities opened the darshan at 3 am, allowing devotees to experience the Goddess’s grace from the early hours.

The Kanaka Durga Temple authorities, in coordination with the NTR district administration, police department, city officials, and other departments, made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan.

The flow of devotees on this day was on par with the rush witnessed on Moola Nakshatram, the day of Goddess Saraswathi Devi’s Alankaram. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple, filling Indrakeeladri with an aura of devotion and festivity.

Along with general devotees, Bhavani Deeksha devotees also began arriving, adding to the devotional fervour. By 2 pm, about 75,000 devotees thronged the Indrakeeladri for the darshan of the goddess Durga Devi and offered special prayers.

To ensure seamless darshan, Temple Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik personally supervised the arrangements. He inspected the Suprabhata Seva, the sanctum decoration, and the darshan queues. After that, he took the darshan at the Mukha Mandapam. He also instructed the staff to facilitate quicker darshan in view of the swelling crowds. Meanwhile, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu visited the temple, offered prayers, and reviewed security and logistical arrangements, particularly in view of the increasing influx of Bhavani Deeksha devotees, which is expected to continue beyond the conclusion of the Dasara festivities.

On the same day, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Hari Jawaharlal, along with his family, visited the temple and had darshan of the presiding deity. Temple EO Seena Naik, Sthanacharya Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad Sarma, and Vedic scholars extended a traditional welcome, while the Vedic Committee offered blessings at the Veda Ashirvachana Mandapam and presented the family with Laddu Prasadam and a portrait of the deity.