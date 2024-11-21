Devotee rush decreases at Tirumala, TTD releases Arjitha seva tickets for February

Tirumala - The crowd of devotees seeking darshan at the Tirumala temple has seen a slight decrease in numbers. Currently, devotees are awaiting darshan in nine compartments. On Wednesday, a total of 59,231 devotees had the privilege of experiencing the divine presence of the Lord, while 22,029 devotees participated in the special offering of talaneelas. The temple's hundi received an impressive collection of Rs. 3.08 crores in the form of gifts from devotees.

In related news, the TTD has released the tickets for various auspicious events. Today at 10 am, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasradeepalamkarana will become available for devotees.

Additionally, tokens for Angapradakshina will be released on the 23rd at 10 am. Special arrangements for the elderly and disabled will also see a quota of darshan tokens released on the 24th at 10 am.

Furthermore, a quota of special entry darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be available for devotees on the 24th. Devotees are encouraged to avail themselves of these opportunities to experience the blessings of the Lord.