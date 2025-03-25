Live
Devotee rush in Srisailam ahead of Ugadi Brahmotsavams
Srisailam is experiencing a significant influx of devotees as the Ugadi Brahmotsavams draw near. A substantial number of pilgrims from Karnataka are arriving on foot, contributing to the bustling atmosphere around the Srigiri temple, which is already teeming with worshippers.
In response to the surge, temple authorities have implemented special arrangements to accommodate the general public, including the installation of pavilions in nearby parks and vacant lots. Local law enforcement is proactively addressing potential traffic issues to ensure a smooth experience for all visitors.
Devotees who have arrived early are participating in sacred rituals, such as taking holy dips in the Patalganga and visiting the revered Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamyvar. Officials anticipate that the high volume of pilgrims will persist until the end of the month.