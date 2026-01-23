Diageo India Upgrades Library Infrastructure in Kollapur, Hyderabad, Telangana

Diageo India today announced the upgradation of library infrastructure at Model Public Library located in Kollapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The upgraded library was formally inaugurated today reinforcing Diageo India’s commitment to supporting the communities it operates in, and to doing business the right way. The inauguration was presided over by Sri Jupally Krishna Rao Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Culture & Archaeology, Prohibition & Excise, Government of Telangana.

The infrastructure upgrade includes reading areas, improved seating, lighting, enhanced book collections, digital access, accessibility features, and more aimed at creating a safe, inclusive, and enabling learning environment for residents and students. The upgraded library is expected to benefit 500 youth from surrounding areas and contribute to improved educational access and outcomes in the region. This initiative has been implemented in partnership with Tarq Foundation, Diageo India’s partner for the project.

Speaking at the inauguration Sri Jupally Krishna Rao Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Culture & Archaeology, Prohibition & Excise, Government of Telangana, said: “Reading newspapers should be part of our daily habit. Libraries are centres of learning, and students and youth must make full use of books, magazines, and newspapers to succeed in competitive examinations. Even the district headquarters does not have a library of this standard. I call upon retired employees, students, and youth of Kollapur to actively use this digital library. In the coming days, we will add advanced books and infrastructure to develop it into a model institution with a unique identity in the state.”

Devashish Dasgupta, Corporate Relations Director, Diageo India, said, “At Diageo India, we believe that meaningful progress begins with strong communities. By investing in education-focused infrastructure such as libraries, we aim to create long-term value for the communities we work in, while continuing to do business responsibly and with purpose.”