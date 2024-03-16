Devotee rush normal at Tirumala today, to take ten hours for Sarvadarshans

The Tirumala temple witnessed a slightly lower turnout of devotees, reflected in the occupancy of 18 compartments in the Q complex. Despite the slightly reduced crowd, devotees faced varying wait times for darshan based on their ticket types.

For devotees waiting in the general queue without darshan tickets, the wait time extended to 5 hours for darshan with allotted time slot (SSD). Those with darshan tickets would experience a wait of approximately 10 hours before receiving darshan.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,322 devotees made their way to seek blessings from Swami on Friday with 24,672 individuals offering hair. The devotees contributions to the hundi on Friday recorded at Rs. 3.39 crores.