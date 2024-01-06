Devotees laud TTD over Vaikunta Dwara Darshan arrangements

Tirumala: Devotees lauded the arrangements made by the TTD for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 23 to January 1 to ensure hassle-free darshan.

Among the 26 callers who interacted with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy during the live phone-in programme ‘Dial your EO’ held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday, many of them expressed their happiness over the darshan arrangements. Devotees Giranna from Adoni, Jagan from Hyderabad and Purushottam from Guntur lauded the TTD EO and his team of officials over the arrangements.

While a few callers informed the EO that they were forced to stand in queue lines instead of making them sit in the compartments although they were vacant. Reacting to their feedback, the EO said, he will immediately check with the staff concerned over the issue and instruct that such things are not repeated

in future.

Some pilgrim callers brought to the notice of EO over the non-functioning of geysers in many rest houses which was also addressed by the EO by immediately instructing the officers to rectify the defects immediately.

When Satya Rao from Vizianagaram sought EO to give Rs 300 tickets offline, he said it is not possible as the online system has been stabilised now. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CE Nageswra Rao, PRO Dr Ravi and other officials were present.