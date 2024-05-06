HCLTech, AWS join forces to propel GenAI-led digital transformation

In a bid to accelerate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-led enterprise digital transformation, global technology company HCLTech announced a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday.

The collaboration aims to assist enterprises in exploring and developing GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools, and solutions. By establishing a structural framework with target-based milestones aligned to business strategies, the companies seek to co-create customized GenAI-led solutions and offer flexible consumption models to clients.

Prabhakar Appana, Senior VP and AWS Global Head at HCLTech, highlighted the significance of the partnership in unlocking the value of GenAI. He emphasized the role of GenAI in reshaping business models, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering growth for enterprises.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to execute AWS GenAI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Titan across various industries. Leveraging HCLTech’s comprehensive technology stack, core engineering capabilities, and AI expertise, the collaboration aims to enable clients to realize the impact of their GenAI investments and gain early access to AWS' advanced GenAI services.

HCLTech recently earned the AWS GenAI Competency Partner status, recognizing its ability to complement AWS’ advanced GenAI portfolio with innovative GenAI solutions spanning diverse industries and enterprise functions.

The strategic partnership between HCLTech and AWS signifies a concerted effort to harness the transformative potential of GenAI and drive digital innovation across enterprises. With a focus on co-creation, flexibility, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the collaboration aims to empower businesses to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.