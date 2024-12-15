Devotees participate in Kalasa Jyothi procession

Vijayawada : Thousands of devotees participated in the Kalasa Jyothi procession from Sri Ramakoti temple in Satyanarayanapuram to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthan on Indrakeeladri.

The annual Kalasa Jyothi procession is organised in December every year and thousands of devotees wearing traditional dresses participate in the event. Sri Durga temple EO KS Ramarao and other officials and priests participated at the procession in Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday evening.

Holding the lamps and lights the devotees participated in the procession. Several hundred artistes from AP, Telangana and Kerala participated with traditional folk dances. Tribals from Vikarabad and Adilabad areas of Telangana participated in the procession.

Artistes from Palakkad, Kerala and artistes from Krishna district and Godavari districts enthusiastically participated in the procession. Temple EO KS Ramarao congratulated the artistes. Sri Durga temple every year organises the Kalasa Jyothi procession from Ramakoti templ in Satyanarayanapuram.