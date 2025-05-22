Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, Hanuman jayanti celebrations set for today

Tirumala is currently experiencing a significant influx of devotees, with the queue for darshan stretching outside the temple premises. Devotees without tickets are currently facing wait times of approximately 15 hours for darshan, whereas those with special entry tickets are enjoying a considerably shorter wait of around six hours.

As of Wednesday midnight, a staggering 80,964 devotees had received darshan of Lord Venkateswara, while 32,125 individuals participated in the offering of hair. The donations in the hundis have totalled an impressive Rs. 4.24 crores.

In conjunction with the ongoing influx of devotees, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are set to take place on Thursday at various Sri Anjaneya Swamy temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Preparations have been completed for special pujas at numerous temples, including the Anjaneya Swamy Temple opposite the GT Temple, Math Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Gandhi Road, Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple at the Old Huzur Office, and Sri Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Alipiri Sripadala Mandapam, among others.

Special arrangements have also been made at the Sri Abhaya Hasta Anjaneya Swamy Temple within the Kapilatheertham Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple and the Sri Sanjeevaraya Swamy Temple opposite the Ontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple