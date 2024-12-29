Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 20 hours for Sarvadarshans

The holy hill of Tirumala is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees, coinciding with the arrival of consecutive holidays. This influx has created a bustling atmosphere as thousands flock to the renowned temple, but for those without darshan tickets, the wait has stretched to nearly 20 hours, prompting officials to introduce special facilities for those enduring the long queue.

For devotees fortunate enough to possess special entry darshan tickets, the experience is significantly more efficient. With an estimated wait time of approximately 5 hours, these pilgrims can look forward to reaching Srinivasa Rudi for the revered sight of the deity much sooner than their counterparts.

As of midnight Saturday, a staggering 78,414 devotees had already visited the temple to seek darshan of Swami, underscoring the temple's enduring popularity during this festive season. Among the visitors, 26,100 devotees participated in the offering of hair, contributing to an impressive total collection of Rs. 3.45 crores during this period.

Despite the large crowd, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is actively working to manage the influx and ensure a smooth and organised experience for all attendees. As the number of pilgrims continues to rise, efforts to accommodate and serve the devotees remain a top priority for temple authorities.