Live
- Delhi Civic Body Elections Postponed Due To Presiding Officer Nomination Delay
- Arun Govil Rebuts "Outsider" Label Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debut In Meerut
- 15 Telangana boys bag perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session–II
- Bheemili developed with Rs 3,800 cr in TDP rule: Ganta
- Special Police Observer reviews poll arrangements
- TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
- Andhra Paper lockout creates stir
- Cyberabad cops ban drone flights for V-P visit today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 April
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 26 April 2024
Just In
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala today, to take 8 hours for sarva darshans
The number of devotees flocking to the holy town of Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara has seen a significant increase in recent days
The number of devotees flocking to the holy town of Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara has seen a significant increase in recent days. With devotees eagerly waiting in 20 compartments for darshan of Srivari, the popular pilgrimage site is bustling with activity.
The Sarvadarshan queue, which allows devotees to have a glimpse of the deity, is currently taking approximately 8 hours to complete, while the special darshan queue is moving at a slightly faster pace of 3 hours. Yesterday alone, a staggering 61,492 devotees made their way to Tirumala to offer their prayers to the deity, with 27,660 offering their hair.
In addition to the spiritual fervor gripping Tirumala, the financial contributions to the temple have also been substantial. Yesterday's Srivari Hundi revenue clocked in at an impressive 2.72 crores, indicating the overwhelming support and generosity of the devotees towards the upkeep and maintenance of the revered shrine.
The increasing number of devotees and the robust revenue generation signal a thriving spiritual ecosystem at Tirumala, where faith and devotion continue to flourish amidst the challenges of the modern world.