Devotees rush increases at Tirumala today, to take 8 hours for sarva darshans

The number of devotees flocking to the holy town of Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara has seen a significant increase in recent days. With devotees eagerly waiting in 20 compartments for darshan of Srivari, the popular pilgrimage site is bustling with activity.

The Sarvadarshan queue, which allows devotees to have a glimpse of the deity, is currently taking approximately 8 hours to complete, while the special darshan queue is moving at a slightly faster pace of 3 hours. Yesterday alone, a staggering 61,492 devotees made their way to Tirumala to offer their prayers to the deity, with 27,660 offering their hair.



In addition to the spiritual fervor gripping Tirumala, the financial contributions to the temple have also been substantial. Yesterday's Srivari Hundi revenue clocked in at an impressive 2.72 crores, indicating the overwhelming support and generosity of the devotees towards the upkeep and maintenance of the revered shrine.



The increasing number of devotees and the robust revenue generation signal a thriving spiritual ecosystem at Tirumala, where faith and devotion continue to flourish amidst the challenges of the modern world.