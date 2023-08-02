  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala Temple
x

Tirumala Temple

Highlights

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala was reduced on Wednesday

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala was reduced on Wednesday. Currently, devotees are waiting in only five compartments for token-free Sarvadarshans and it is likely that the darshan of Lord Venkateswara would take around eight hours.

On Tuesday, a total of 67,728 devotees visited the temple and offered their prayers besides 21,084 devotees offering hair to Lord Venkateswara

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reported that the Srivari Hundi revenue was Rs 4.24 crores on that day.

There has been a drastic decrease in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala from Monday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made Srinivasa Mangapuram Seva Quota tickets for the month of August 2023 at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple available for booking from.01.08.2023 12:00 PM.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad