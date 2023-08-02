Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala was reduced on Wednesday. Currently, devotees are waiting in only five compartments for token-free Sarvadarshans and it is likely that the darshan of Lord Venkateswara would take around eight hours.



On Tuesday, a total of 67,728 devotees visited the temple and offered their prayers besides 21,084 devotees offering hair to Lord Venkateswara

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reported that the Srivari Hundi revenue was Rs 4.24 crores on that day.

There has been a drastic decrease in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala from Monday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made Srinivasa Mangapuram Seva Quota tickets for the month of August 2023 at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple available for booking from.01.08.2023 12:00 PM.