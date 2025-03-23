  • Menu
Devotees surge cause traffic jam on ghat road to Srisailam temple

Highlights

A surge of devotees flocked to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on Sunday, a popular holiday destination, leading to significant traffic congestion on the Srisailam Ghat Road.

A surge of devotees flocked to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on Sunday, a popular holiday destination, leading to significant traffic congestion on the Srisailam Ghat Road.

Increased numbers of vehicles arriving from Dornala and various regions of Telangana resulted in a complete standstill, with cars lined up for kilometers at the entrance to Srisailam. Temple authorities reported that the overwhelming influx of worshippers to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple was the primary cause of the traffic disruption.

As visitors flock to the revered site, officials are urged to manage visitor flow more effectively to prevent future congestion during peak times.

