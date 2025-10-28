Devotees upset over closure of Godavari ghats

Rajamahendravaram: The decision of municipal authorities to close the Godavari bathing ghats as part of CycloneMontha precautions caused confusion and distress among devotees in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. The city, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, witnesses a huge influx of devotees every day during the auspicious Karthika Masam, especially at the Pushkar Ghat. Thousands took holy dip at the ghats since the early hours of Karthika Monday.

However, authorities later locked the ghats to prevent people from entering the river due to cyclone warnings. Many devotees expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out that water levels in the Godavari are normal and there is no flood situation to justify closing the ghats. Large numbers of pilgrims who arrived in the evening were forced to return disappointed.

With other ghats also shut down across the city, inconvenience was reported on a large scale. Jana Sena leader Tejomurtula Narasimha Murthy, TDP leaders Kudupudi Sattibabu and Yerra Venugopala Rayudu, and BJP leader Yanapu Yesu urged municipal officials to immediately reopen the ghats keeping devotees’ convenience in mind. While closure of beaches during cyclones is common, many questioned the need to shut down river ghats, calling it unprecedented. When ‘The Hans India’ attempted to contact municipal officials for clarification, they did not respond.

Devotees said this is the first time in the city’s history that ghats were locked during Karthika Masam. Even during past floods, special arrangements were made to allow ritual bathing, but restrictions like this were never imposed, they added.