Devotion marks ‘Vimana Shikhara Gramotsavam’

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Vimana Shikhara Shila Dhwajastambha Pratishta Kumbhabhishekam at Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy Devasthanam, Nunna, near Vijayawada, on the second day Vimana Shikhara Gramotsavam was conducted on Friday.

A large number of devotees participated in the procession of Vimana Shikhara through the village in a specially decorated vehicle.

Earlier, Vedic scholars performed a series of sacred rituals for Vimana Shikhara and Dhwajastambham.

Ahead of Jaladhivasa for Dhwajastambham, women devotees carried water in brass pots from Kotakatta Centre to the temple.

The temple development committee announced that Vimana Shikhara Dhwajastambha Pratishta Mahotsavam will be performed at 11.29 am on Saturday, after special prayers. Committee members added that food will be served to nearly 7,000 to 8,000 devotees on the occasion.