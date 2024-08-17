Devotional fervour marks Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur

Tirupati : Vara Maha Lakshmi Vratam was held with utmost religious fervour at Tiruchanur on Friday. The Astana Mandapam was decorated specially for the mega religious event showcasing Asta Lakshmi Vaibhavam.

After Viswaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Kalasa Sthapana, Aradhana, Anga Puja, Sahasra Namarchana and Astottara Satanamavali, Grandhi Puja was performed.

Later, Varalakshmi Vrata Mahatya Katha was rendered by Maniikantha Swamy while Babu Swamy recited the Mantras.

Meanwhile, the presiding deity Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru blessed Her devotees draped in golden sari inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarti Nani, executive officer J Syamala Rao, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, VGO Nanda Kishore, Dy EO Govindarajan and others officials, devotees participated in the event.