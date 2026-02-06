DGP assures strong welfare support for kin of fallen cops

Mangalagiri: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department would extend comprehensive support to the families of police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. At a programme held at the DGP’s Office, he distributed compensation cheques to the families of police personnel who died in various accidents while on duty in different districts of the State. As part of the Bank of Baroda Police Salary Package, the DGP handed over a cheque for Rs 1.11 crore to Perugu Nannuramma, wife of Head Constable Keerthi Venkata Raju, who died in an accident while serving in the Bapatla Intelligence Wing.

Under the Group Personal Accidental Insurance (GPAI) scheme of the New India Assurance Company, cheques were also distributed to the families of other police personnel who died in accidents. District-wise details include: Anantapur district, where Rs 20.65 lakh was given to the family of Police Constable A Sathish Kumar; Prakasam district, where Rs 20.37 lakh was provided to the family of AR Constable M Nireekshana Babu; Nandyal district, where Rs 20.45 lakh was given to the family of Head Constable M Nagesh of Muchumarri Police Station; and Palnadu district, where Rs 10.35 lakh was handed over to the family of Home Guard SK Kasim Ala, who served in the Intelligence DSP Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP highlighted key welfare measures, including extension of the SBI Police Salary Package benefits up to 70 years of age, special health insurance coverage up to Rs 50 lakh, NPS pension benefits for retired Home Guards, enhanced insurance coverage under Axis Bank and Union Bank salary packages, and an increase in accident insurance for Home Guards to Rs 30 lakh. IG M Raviprakash, DIG Anburajan, senior police officers and bank officials were present at the programme.