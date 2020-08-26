DGP Gautam Sawang directs police to ensure friendly policing is observed in the state

DGP Gautam Sawang said that the performance of the police should be such that people should respect He said that if a policeman makes a mistake the entire police system will be wronged. The DGP on Wednesday directed the staff on eradication of corruption and changes in police behavior with public over the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Instructions were made via video conference to the police in the state. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We have to follow the instructions of the CM and make a good name for ourselves with friendly policing." This is the first time we are holding such a big meeting with change and transformation in the system as the main agenda for the government. Police services should be available to the general public. We have been working with the same idea for the past year. During the covid our police services were commendable and we got a very good name. Andhra Pradeshsaid that the performance of the police should be such that people should respect He said that if a policeman makes a mistake the entire police system will be wronged. The DGP on Wednesday directed the staff on eradication of corruption and changes in police behavior with public over the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Instructions were made via video conference to the police in the state. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We have to follow the instructions of the CM and make a good name for ourselves with friendly policing." This is the first time we are holding such a big meeting with change and transformation in the system as the main agenda for the government. Police services should be available to the general public. We have been working with the same idea for the past year. During the covid our police services were commendable and we got a very good name.

"Some commoners were embarrassed in the wake of some unforeseen events. Legal action will definitely be taken against the police if they commit a crime. It is very painful for the police to take action against police personnel, that situation should not be brought up. Self-criticism is very necessary. There is a lot to be done for change. Let's all do it together. I hope you all understand that the government and the people have entrusted us with the responsibility," DGP said. He said that all the police personnel are expected to attend orientation classes in the next two months. Changes should be visible at every police station. Those who come to the police station should be well received. He said they have set up Special Enforcement which has so far received 33,450 excise cases, 3492 sand smuggling cases. 50,000 people were arrested. 4,22,738 metric tonnes of sand has been secured for transport.

Meanwhile, Disha Special IPS Officer Deepika said women should not be kept in the police station at night. She directed the Disha police to assist women who could not write a report. "Women victims should be accompanied only by female police officers who are compliant and seek the help of local female elders in the absence of female police officers," the official said.