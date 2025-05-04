DGP Harish to kick off forensic workshop tomorrow

Vijayawada: State police department is conducting workshop on Forensic science, collection of clues, guidelines to be followed in investigation, modern scientific methods in forensic science to the police investigation officers, doctors and public prosecutors. The workshop will be held from May 5 to 10 and experts in forensic science and law will explain the subject.

State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta in a press release on Saturday announced that forensic science plays a very important role in the investigation and solving the criminal cases. He said forensic science is very important to analyse the clues collected by the police and find the truth. He said law and order will be under control and crimes will come down in the State if the criminals are brought to justice in the fair and accurate investigation.

He said Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory which is under construction will be completed in Amaravati and will be available from March 2026. He also said the advanced Forensic Lab is being constructed with Rs.250 crore. He will inaugurate the Workshop on virtual mode on May 5 and district level workshop will be conducted in the district headquarters. Expert teams already left for the respective districts to conduct the workshop. AP Forensic department Director G Paul Raju will lead the expert teams.