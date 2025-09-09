DGP reviews security measures

Anantapur: In preparation for the upcoming “Super Six-Super Hit” victory public meeting scheduled for September 10 at Indraprastha Grounds, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, IPS, conducted a thorough review of the security arrangements in Anantapur on Sunday.

The grand event will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, several state ministers, public representatives, and thousands of people from across the region.

In light of the massive gathering, the DGP emphasized that foolproof security measures must be in place for every individual attending the event.

Accompanied by Additional DGP (Law & Order) N Madhusudhan Reddy, IPS, DGP Gupta visited key locations including the main venue, helipad, and parking zones.

He conducted an in-depth inspection of security protocols and infrastructure readiness.

Anantapur Range DIG Dr Shimoshi, IPS, and District SP P Jagadeesh, IPS, briefed the DGP on the comprehensive bandobast (security) plans.

They assured that multi-layered security measures will be implemented to manage crowd control and emergency response effectively.

IG Operations CH Srikanth, IPS, and other senior police officials were also present during the visit.

The DGP instructed all officers to remain vigilant and ensure that the program is conducted in a peaceful, secure, and well-coordinated manner.

The high-level security preparations underscore the importance of the event, which marks a significant milestone for the ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh.