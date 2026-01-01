AP govt to distribute passbooks and remove lands from 22A List

In a significant move for land reform, the Andhra Pradesh state government has announced the district-wise distribution of passbooks, starting tomorrow. The Minister for Agriculture, Anagani Satya Prasad, briefed the media on the initiative, explaining that each mandal would receive a detailed schedule and that officials will be on hand to rectify any errors in the passbooks at residents' homes.

Satya Prasad emphasised the government's commitment to addressing land-related issues swiftly by expanding revenue clinics across all districts, declaring that this year is set to be pivotal for land reforms. He warned that individuals found responsible for land-related errors would face consequences while efforts are made to resolve disputes.

In tandem with the passbook distribution, Minister Satya Prasad revealed that he had signed an order to remove certain lands from the contentious 22A list, which restricts the ownership and transfer of specified lands. He expressed a vision for a prosperous Andhra Pradesh by 2026 under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's guidance, stressing the importance of village development and the implementation of welfare schemes.

Specifically, Satya Prasad confirmed the removal of private lands, military personnel's lands, properties belonging to freedom fighters, and parcels allotted to political victims from the 22A list. He stated that a simple application would suffice for the removal of private patta lands, urging officials to streamline the process and reduce the burden on landowners.

The minister highlighted the progress the government has made towards fulfilling various pledges and expressed commitment to protecting the rights of farmers and landowners, describing recent actions as a "New Year's gift."

In closing, he reiterated the coalition government's historical achievements, including the introduction of a true-down electricity mechanism, which he credited with reducing energy charges that had skyrocketed during the previous administration. He assured the public that efforts to reform land ownership issues, including the matter of freehold lands, are actively being investigated.