Dhanunjaya Reddy arrested in liquor scam case
Highlights
Vijayawada: Arrests continued in the sensational liquor case. The Special Investigating Team, which has been interrogating retired IAS officer K Dhanunjaya Reddy and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's OSD Krishnamohan Reddy for the last three days, arrested them on Friday. The two former officials in the office of the former CM were said to be evading answers during the interrogation. The SIT officials interrogated them for three consecutive days before proceeding with the arrests. Meanwhile, the accused had approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking anticipatory bail. The Supreme Court's dismissal of their petition paved the way for their arrests on Friday.
