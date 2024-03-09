Dharma Prachar Mahotsava in Tadepalligudem: A Grand Spiritual Celebration

Under the esteemed leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and Devadaya Charities Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, the Dharma Prachar Mahotsava in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district, promises to be a spectacular event filled with spiritual fervor and cultural richness. This grand celebration, ongoing for the past two months, has brought together major temples and revered idols from across the state, offering special pujas, homas, yagnas, and marriage ceremonies to honor the divine.









Organized under the auspices of the Devadaya Dharmadaya department and managed by the Dharmika Parishad, the Dharma Prachar Mahotsavam is set to culminate with a divine union on Saturday, the 9th of the month, featuring the Srivari Nitya Sevakwa and Srinivasa Kalyana Mahotsava under the blessings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The spiritual ambiance will be heightened as the sacredness of Tirumala descends upon Tadepalligudem, with meticulous arrangements in place to ensure a seamless and divine experience for all devotees.

Venugopala Dikshitulu, the esteemed chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, arrived in Tadepalligudem on Friday afternoon to oversee the preparations and maintenance for the upcoming ceremonies. He was accorded a warm welcome by his son Kottu Vishal on behalf of Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, accompanied by Balusulamma Gudi Devasthanam Chairman Kottu Anjibabu and members of the festival committee, signifying the auspicious beginning of the festivities.

The day of the event will commence with the traditional services of Srivari, starting at 7 am with rituals such as Suprabhata Seva, Abhishekam, Decoration, Tomala Seva, Koluvu, Sahasranamarchana, Naivedyam, and Camphor Neerajanam. The highlight of the evening will be the Sri Venkateswara Swami Varla Kalyana Mahotsav, accompanied by Sridevi Bhudevi, scheduled for 7 pm, promising a divine union of celestial significance.

In anticipation of a large gathering of devotees, elaborate arrangements have been made, including the setup of grand canopies around the Balusulamma temple and surrounding areas to accommodate and facilitate the spiritual journey of all attendees. The presence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, along with the descendants of Tallapaka Annamacharya, who will grace the occasion with melodious renditions of Annamacharya's hymns, adds a touch of sacredness and cultural richness to the festivities.

In essence, the Dharma Prachar Mahotsava in Tadepalligudem promises to sanctify the region over the two-month-long celebration, offering the people of the Tadepalligudem constituency a special and rewarding spiritual experience filled with blessings, music, and divine grace.