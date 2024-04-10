Live
Dharmana camp seeks to benefit from dissidence in TDP
YSRCP leaders are reportedly in touch with Gunda Lakshmidevi’s supporters who are angry at denial of ticket to her
Srikakulam: YSRCP Srikakulam Assembly candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao and his followers are making efforts to take advantage of fissures among TDP leaders in the constituency. There is unrest among TDP leaders as Gunda Lakshmidevi is up in arms over party denying ticket to her.
Gunda Lakshmidevi and her husband, Gunda Appala Surya Narayana have differences with Kinjarapu family when Yerrannaidu was alive. These differences continued even after death of Yerrannaidu. Gunda couple are blaming party state chief Atchannaidu and his nephew Rammohan Naidu for denial of ticket.
Lakshmidevi and her husband have been conducting meeting with their supporters against party candidate Gondu Shankar despite attempts by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to placate them. To make most of the situation, YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao’s camp is further fuelling the differences and is in touch with Gunda couple’s supporters. Giving credence to this assumption, Gunda camp leaders are declaring that they will take ‘drastic decisions’ if the TDP high command refuses to heed their demands. It may be noted that Kinjarapu, Gunda, Gondu and Dharmana families belong to the same Polinati Velama community.