Dhulipalla firmly imbibes TDP ideology

Guntur: Ponnuru MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has been a loyal member of the TDP for three decades.

Known both as an entrepreneur and a senior MLA in Guntur district, he has been elected to the Legislative Assembly six times. Despite a defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections, Narendra remained actively involved in party programmes, launching agitations against illegal quarrying and corruption by ruling party leaders in his constituency. He is a staunch supporter of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and firmly adheres to the TDP’s ideology.

Narendra’s repeated election from Ponnur highlights his long-standing connection with the voters in the Assembly constituency. His dedication has not wavered, even in the face of legal challenges posed by the YSRCP government, which led to his imprisonment in Rajahmundry central jail. Despite this, Narendra continued his agitations and strengthened the party.

Following in the footsteps of his father Dhulipalla Veeraiah Chowdary, who served as a revenue minister in the NTR Cabinet, Narendra took up the mantle after his father’s passing. He also serves as the chairman of Sangam Dairy and established DVC Hospital in his father’s memory to provide medical services.

Though a sixth-time MLA, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar did not secure a position in the state Cabinet due to caste equations. However, he is likely to be appointed as the chief whip in the Assembly, continuing his significant role in the TDP.