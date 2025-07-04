DIG flags off 41 patrol bikes

Parvathipuram: In an effort to prevent road accidents, enhance traffic regulation, ensure public safety, and strengthen visible policing, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinadh Jatti flagged off 41 newly allocated two-wheelers for the Parvathipuram Manyam district police force during his visit on Thursday.

Additionally, Gopinadh Jatti inaugurated the Social Media, Cyber Cell, and Mini Training Centre at the District Police Office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the bikes were allocated to modernise the police department. SV Madhav Reddy, the SP said that 11 of these vehicles are equipped with sirens, blinkers, public addressing systems, and other advanced crowd control technologies. These specially designed bikes will be deployed at police stations that frequently experience traffic congestion and road accidents.

They will enable officers to reach accident sites and congested areas more quickly, especially in interior or narrow locations that are inaccessible to four-wheelers. Gopinadh Jatti emphasised that these motorbikes will enhance patrolling and improve rapid response during emergencies. They will also support public awareness campaigns on traffic regulations and road safety. Later, the DIG inaugurated a petrol pump that will be operated by police staff.