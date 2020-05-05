DIG L K V Ranga Rao inspects quarantine centres in Vizianagaram district

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): Deputy Inspector General of North Andhra Region L K V Ranga Rao on Tuesday inspected quarantine centres at Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega mandals of Vizianagaram on Tuesday. He visited schools, where the fishermen came from Gujarat were accommodated and interacted with them.



"Don't panic over the coronavirus and stay confident. Don't think that all of you are patients. The government as a precautionary measure put you here. Within a few days, you will be sent to your home with full of health. But the persons at these centres should maintain discipline and social distance with others. Personal hygiene is very important and all of you should cooperate with the medical and health staff. If anybody finds any symptoms like sneezing, cough or fever please don't hide them and inform the doctors immediately for better medical assistance and it would be a preventive measure from spreading to others also," he said.

Later he distributed masks, towels and some other articles to the fishermen. He inspected the inter-district check-post at Polipalli village and instructed the police not to allow anybody without proper permission.