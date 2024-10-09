DIG reviews security arrangements for festival

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti instructed the district police officials to be cautious during Pydithalli festival and make proper arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents and crimes,if any.

He told the officials to take all precautionary measures for peaceful conductof festival. He reviewed security arrangements for festival with SP Vakul Jindal here on Tuesday.

The DIG asked the officials to form special teams for averting chain snatchings, pick pocketing and eve-teasing and other incidents during festival days, especially at crowded places. He instructed the police that several teams should be formed to help the elderly persons, physically-challenged, pregnant women at the temple. He said vigil should be kept on the miscreants, who try to spread fake news and rumours during festival.

SP Vakul Jindalexplained the security arrangements they had made for the Pydithalli Utsav. He played some videos of last year Sirimanotsavfor understanding the situation. He said that 2,000 police personnel will be deployed here for the festival. As many as 80 CC cameras, body worn cameras would be connected to the command control to monitor the situation in real-time.

Later, all the officials visited Sri Pydithallamma temple, old buildings, queue lines, 3 lamps junction, Gurjada Appa Rao Road, Fort where Sirimanuprocession would pass through.