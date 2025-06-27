DIG urges youth to stay away from drugs

Vizianagaram: DIG Gopinath Jatti of the Visakhapatnam range urged youth and students to steer clear of drugs and other sedatives. He emphasised the importance of focusing on their studies and careers rather than engaging in poor habits. On Thursday, the police department observed an Anti-Drug Day.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Jatti said that strict action is being taken against those involved in cannabis cultivation. In the past, cannabis was grown on 15,000 acres in the agency areas, but with the help of drone technology, these crops were identified and destroyed. Due to the police’s enforcement efforts, cannabis cultivation has now been reduced to just 93 acres in remote hilltop villages.

He expressed optimism that steps are being taken to completely eliminate cannabis cultivation in the near future. To date, properties worth Rs 9.20 crore belonging to eight individuals involved in the cannabis trade within the Visakhapatnam Range have been confiscated.

District collector Dr BR Ambedkar highlighted that young people are particularly vulnerable to drug habits and emphasized the necessity of awareness programs like this one. He stressed that such initiatives are crucial for bringing youth together and educating them about the dangers associated with drug use.

SP Vakul Jindal noted that controlling drug-related issues poses a significant challenge for society. The district police are raising awareness through programs like ‘Sankalpam’ and mobile awareness vehicles.

He emphasised the necessity for everyone to comprehend the destructive impact drugs can have on careers and lives. Jindal said that students’ often underestimate the risks of trying drugs even once, not realising how quickly addiction can take hold.

Some youth, once addicted, resort to petty thefts due to financial constraints, leading them down a path of criminal behaviour. So far, the district has registered 200 cases, arrested 360 individuals, and seized large quantities of cannabis.

History sheets have been created for offenders, and their movements are being closely monitored. He warned that anyone found using, selling, or transporting cannabis will face strict legal action. Prior to the program, a large rally was organized with student participation.