Digital libraries’ works at a snail’s pace in EG district

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): The government is taking steps to construct YSR digital libraries on a large scale in villages. Arrangements are being done to provide complete infrastructure to the rural youth to prepare for the competitive exams in these villages. Administrative permissions have recently been granted for the construction of 101 buildings across East Godavari district under Panchayat Raj Engineering Department.

Each digital library will cost Rs 16 lakh and is equipped with three computers, a bar code printer, a scanner, a broadband internet facility, newspapers, books required for competitive exams, chairs and benches as per the needs of the readers.

The officials have basically identified places in 100 areas out of 101 digital libraries that were approved for the district months ago. But due to various reasons, the work was not started anywhere. Later, some changes and additions were made to the rules as per the orders of the government.

The officials have submitted the list of additional buildings to the District Panchayat Raj (PR) engineering officers. They have received the latest administrative permissions. Even if the government gives permission for buildings, land acquisition is becoming a major challenge. Although it appears in the revenue records that there are government lands in the villages, those lands are reportedly under occupation at field level. There are obstacles to start the construction in some places. As a result, the bills for the works undertaken are not sanctioned on time and the construction cost is also increasing, so the work is going on slowly.

In such circumstances, one has to wait and see as to what extent the authorities will adjust the places for the currently sanctioned digital libraries and how many buildings will be ready for the opening ceremony.

Panchayati Raj Department District Superintendent Engineer AB Varaprasad said that steps will be taken to complete the works within the specified time frame with the cooperation of mandal level officials. He said that the authorities have identified places for the previously sanctioned buildings in many places and now they will take up the work first and ensure that they are completed soon.