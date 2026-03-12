Digital smart gates now at AGPL to enhance operational efficiency

Visakhapatnam: Taking a big leap towards the digital transformation journey, Adani Gangavaram Port launched Digital Smart Gates, an industry first initiative described as DigiYatra for Ports.

The system has been designed to improve operational efficiency and deliver a seamless end to end customer experience. By replacing manual gate operations with fully automated, contactless processing, the port now ensures faster vehicle clearance, improved accuracy, and a smoother flow of operations.

These digital gates have been implemented across multiple critical stages of port operations, including parking zones, entry gates, weighbridges and tarpaulin stations so that a fully streamlined and technology-enabled logistics flow becomes a reality.

Delivering a seamless, transparent and highly secure logistics experience, this advanced system integrates with existing FASTag technology with terminal operating system (TOS) connectivity, port operating system and customer integration.

In addition to these operational benefits, the system enhances transparency and control, providing real-time visibility of vehicle movements. Full integration with the port operating system enables end-to-end digital tracking, automated movement logs and better compliance monitoring, strengthening safetyand overall port management.

This digital transformation minimises congestion, reduces manual intervention and improves the overall efficiency of port operations, delivering faster turnaround, uninterrupted and seamless gate operations, faster documentation for customers and transport partners, elevating the customer experience.

Marking a significant milestone in the port’s commitment to advanced, technology-led operations, the state-of-the-art system was inaugurated by N Sridhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs and CGST, RV Pradhamesh Bhanu. Additional Commissioner of Customs, Jitendra Patel, JCC and P M Yashwanth, JCC in the presence of the leadership team of Adani Port.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Commissioner of Customs and CGST stated that the inclusion of technology-driven transformation in port operations plays a vital role in facilitating seamless trade while maintaining strong regulatory oversight and creating a more predictable environment for import and export logistic partners.

Speaking on the occasion the port management said, “Our vision is to build a future ready port ecosystem that combines technology, efficiency, and customer centricity. The Digital Smart Gate system is a major achievement in that direction, setting new benchmarks for speed, transparency, and security in the Indian port sector.”