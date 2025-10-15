Dinakar defends public private partnership in medical education

Tirupati: Chairman of the 20-point programme implementation committee, Lanka Dinakar criticised former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that while the present coalition government is attracting global companies like Google to the State, during Jagan’s rule, companies left the State.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, he questioned who would believe Jagan’s alleged false propaganda about the coalition government’s efforts to establish new medical colleges.

In support of Public Private Partnership (PPP), Dinakar compared various State health schemes, under Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, NTR Vaidya Seva during N Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier term, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the revived NTR Vaidya Seva under the current coalition.

He said all these programmes were designed under PPP models to deliver quality healthcare to the poor. He noted that even the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and emergency services such as 104, 108, and the ‘Thalli-Bidda Express’ operate effectively through government-private collaboration.

Dinakar accused Jagan of misleading people by opposing PPP participation in constructing and running new medical colleges, claiming that such criticism reflected Jagan’s wish to see the projects fail. He said government medical colleges serve both healthcare and education needs, and policy changes under the current government would not harm students’ interests.

He stated that before Jagan’s term, the State had 6,965 MBBS seats in 3,115 in government colleges, 175 in SVIMS Tirupati, 125 in AIIMS Mangalagiri, and 3,400 in private colleges and 3,456 postgraduate seats split between government and private institutions. Now, 10 new PPP medical colleges are being developed in various districts, adding 1,500 undergraduate and 240 postgraduate seats.

Dinakar alleged that Jagan’s government reduced the State’s convener quota to 42.5 per cent while favouring private interests, whereas the present coalition restored transparency with a 50 percent state quota, 35 percent management, and 15 percent NRI allocation through open tenders. BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, Naresh, BD Balaji, Prashanthi and others were also present.