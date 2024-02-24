Disappointment for Butchaiah in the first list

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There is confusion over the ticket of TDP senior leader and Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary. Despite being a sitting MLA, the Rajahmundry Rural seat was not finalized for him in the first list. Despite his influence, reputation, and seniority in the party, Butchaiah's disappointment in the first list is disheartening to his supporters. TDP has four MLAs in the joint East Godavari district. Among them, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Peddapuram) and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao (Mandapeta) were selected for the same seats by the party high command.

Rajahmundry City sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani has been replaced by her husband Adireddy Vasu. Only Butchaiah Chowdary is left. The Rajahmundry Rural seat, which he won in the 2014 and 2019 elections, has been put in abeyance. Kandula Durgesh, the joint East Godavari district president of the Janasena Party, is hardly trying for the Rajahmundry Rural seat. Janasena president Pawan Kalyan is also insisting that this seat should be allotted to Durgesh.

In the last election (2019), Rajahmundry Rural was the constituency where the Jana Sena got the highest number of votes in the entire district. Moreover, Durgesh is also the district president. In terms of the Kapu caste, he had a hold in the Rajahmundry Rural constituency. The ranks of the Janasena believe that the sympathy of having contested twice and lost and communal strength will make him successful this time.

Butchaiah won the 1983, 1985, 1994, and 1999 elections as MLA from Rajahmundry constituency. He won as a Rajahmundry Rural MLA in the 2014 and 2019 elections. A six-time MLA, Butchiah has also served as the vice-chairman of the state planning board and as a minister.

Despite the great history, Butchaiah not getting a ticket is a blow to the cadre. Butchaiah had to leave Rajahmundry City due to an alliance with the BJP in the 2014 elections. Now there is concern among his supporters that the alliance with the Jana Sena will alienate the Rural constituency as well. Meanwhile, Butchaiah Chowdary responded casually that he was not given a seat on the first list. He said that only a few seats have been announced and there is still time for the rest.

In response to a question, he said that no matter who the party gives a ticket to, everyone has to work. He said that Durgesh would work if he got a seat, similarly, he would work if Durgesh got a seat.