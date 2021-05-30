Discipline helps us more in fighting with Covid

Vizianagaram: "If one maintains a strict regimen like exercises or participating in sports activities or physical exercise like situps, push ups , jogging and etc along with intake of healthy and nutritious food, even if affected by Carona, the recovery can be fast," says U Mahesh, Sub Inspector of Police, Vizianagaram. If people can get vaccinated fast, it would help in putting a check to the Corona virus, he says.



He said that he got attacked because of his duties being a front line warrior, most of the time he has been busy junctions, market places etc. "Despite wearing mask I could not escape getting infected. There are so many spreaders who come into close contact and I must have got the infection somewhere," he says.

He said that he was in home quarantine but did not ignore doing his exercises and along with it he also took nutritious food and timely medication which helped him to recover fast. "Positive thinking, proper medical attention and exercises can help anyone to overcome the virus," Mahesh added.

"Support from family members and senior officers especially the Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari who had been not only enquiring about his condition but also gave him necessary courage and confidence helped me keeping my spirits high and now I am back at work. Don't panic, be confident, follow doctor's instructions and remain motivated," he concludes.