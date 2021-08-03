Disha app works as Vajrayudham: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Disha app will works like a Vajrayudham when women and children are in dangerous situation.

Addressing the awareness campaign organised by police administration over necessity of women to utilise Disha app here on Monday, he said that with introduction Disha app, the crime rate against the women and children has come down.

He stressed that the police, women and child welfare, medical departments should coordinate to prevent any untoward incidents against women and children. He said that under this law, the culprits will be punished within 21 days if they are found guilty.

By conducting proper awareness campaign over the services of Disha app through posters, banners at cinema halls, bus stands and railway stations, District Collector CH Hari Kiran said that the crime rate against women and children would come down.

SP K N N Anburajan said that more than 2 lakh women were utilising the facility in the district.

He recalled that Disha app played a crucial role in detaining a notorious criminal responsible for deceiving 300 women through social media. He urged the people to utilise Spandana programme being organised at SP office every Monday.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister launched receiving of complaints in village and ward secretariats related to Spandana programme through online.

DSP Sunil Kumar, Disha DSP Ravikumar, representatives from NGOs, Women police and others were present.