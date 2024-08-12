Dispute with Odisha govt yet to be resolved

SRIKAKULAM: Barrage across the Vamsadhara river at Neradi village in Bhamini mandal is essential to overcome irrigation water scarcity in the district.

At present an old barrage is existing across the river at Gotta village in Hiramandal. It is not sufficient to cater to the irrigation requirements of crops in the district. If the barrage across Neradi is completed, Vamsadhara water will reach the Itchapuram Assembly constituency through linkage of Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers.

Total estimated area under the Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers linkage is more than 4.5 lakh acres in Pathapatnam, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram Assembly constituencies in the district.

Foundation stone was laid on February 11, 1961 for a barrage at Neradi village by the then Chief Minister Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

At that time, neighbouring State Odisha raised an objection to the construction of the barrage. Since then, discussions have been going on between the two States. Earlier, the Tribunal appointed by the Supreme Court and Central Water Commission (CWC) both delivered favourable orders to AP.

The AP government also agreed to pay compensation to Odisha State for submergence of its lands in Gunupur area.

But still hurdles for the barrage are yet to resolved and the process for construction of the barrage has not yet been initiated. Engineering officials of Vamsadhara river water project explained that the AP State government may hold discussions with Odisha soon in this regard.