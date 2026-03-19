Dissatisfaction among govt staff to the fore

Vijayawada: Expressing rowing dissatisfaction among government employees, leaders of APJAC - Amaravati have urged the State government to immediately address long-pending financial and service-related issues.

A delegation led by APJAC - Amaravati State chairman Boppuraju Venkateswarlu and General Secretary Palisetti Damodara Rao submitted a representation to Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The leaders pointed out that Dearness Allowance (DA) revisions have not been announced regularly and questioned the delay in appointing the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), which would not impose any immediate financial burden on the government.

They said the continued delay has led to increasing dissatisfaction among employees, putting pressure on employee union leaders. They also raised concerns over heavy workload due to staff shortages, stating that many employees are handling multiple responsibilities, leading to both work-related and financial stress. The delegation urged the government to announce interim relief (IR) and expedite the PRC process.