Dist admin committed to ensuring fair practices in cotton trading

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri has cautioned traders and commission agents involved in cotton procurement that any malpractice in weighing procedures will attract strict legal consequences. She stated that the district administration is committed to ensuring fair practices in cotton trading and will not tolerate any attempt to deceive farmers through manipulation of weighing machines.

In a press release on Sunday, the Collector has stated that the Legal Metrology Department conducted a series of surprise inspections between November 18 and 22 in Gudur, Kodumur, Gonegandla, Devanakonda, Adoni and Kosigi mandals. The inspections covered cotton commission agents, traders, weighbridges and ginning units. Officials found that several weighing machines were operating without valid re-verification or stamping, prompting the registration of 12 cases under Sections 8/25 and 30 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. The cases were subsequently compounded, and penalties totalling Rs.90,000 were imposed.

Dr Siri directed all traders to ensure that the weighing equipment used in their establishments is duly verified and stamped by the Legal Metrology Department. She also instructed them to prominently display the verification certificates issued by the department at their business premises. Such measures, she said, are essential to maintain transparency and to prevent irregularities in cotton procurement operations.

The Collector appealed to farmers and consumers to remain alert and verify whether weighing machines bear the mandatory seals of the Legal Metrology Department. She added that continuous inspections are being undertaken to curb fraud and protect farmers from exploitation. The administration, she emphasised, will continue to closely monitor cotton procurement centres to ensure adherence to legal standards and safeguard the interests of producers.