Dist judiciary most important in judiciary system: SC Judge

Guntur: Supreme Court Judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra stated that district judiciary is the most important in the Judiciary system. He, the chief guest, delivered a keynote address at seminar ‘Upholding the Constitutional Vision – The Role of the District Judiciary’, held at Judicial Academy here on Sunday.

He described India’s judiciary as one of the largest in the world and praised Indian Constitution for incorporating finest features from global constitutions. Justice Mishra stressed that every component of the justice delivery system must operate strictly within constitutional principles. He advised judicial officers to remain calm, composed, and peaceful even in challenging situations.

Highlighting the Constitution’s recognition of the district judiciary’s significant role, he asserted that delivering quality justice is the judiciary’s primary duty. Access to justice for ordinary citizens, he said, depends heavily on the district courts’ performance. Proceedings should be conducted in a manner comprehensible to common people, thereby strengthening public trust in the system.

Justice Mishra urged judges to serve as a bridge between law and justice, upholding constitutional values through discipline, integrity, and robust legal knowledge.

He encouraged continuous learning and excellence in a competitive environment. Protecting constitutional values, he noted, must permeate every judicial function.

Reviewing past records enriches understanding, and judicial integrity must reflect in every judgment. A judge’s conduct during proceedings is crucial.

He reminded that the Constitution is more than a legal document; the legislature, executive, and judiciary must all function within its framework. The district judiciary holds a critical position as the first point of contact for citizens, and many of its judgments have earned widespread public confidence. Landmark verdicts are important but resolving routine matters with integrity often brings greater satisfaction and relief to individuals.

Chief Justice of AP High Court and Patron-in-Chief of State Judicial Academy Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur echoed that the district judiciary occupies a vital place in the justice system.

He emphasised that the right to life implies a life of dignity and quality, and any negligence in judicial duties hinders proper justice under Articles 14 and 15.

Justice Ravinath Tilhari, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Judicial Academy, stated that the Constitution guarantees civil rights to every individual, which the district judiciary must vigorously protect. He highlighted the sensitivity of cases involving women and children, calling for appropriate and careful procedures in their resolution.

High Court judges, Judicial Academy Director Chintalapudi Purushottam Kumar, Principal District Judges, and judicial officers from various districts across the state participated in the programme.