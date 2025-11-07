Dist to host year-long celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Syam Prasad on Thursday directed officials to organise year-long celebrations across the district to mark the 150th anniversary of the composition of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

The celebrations will be held from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, as per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism & Culture Department.

The Collector instructed all departmental heads to plan and conduct programmes that reflect the message and significance of Vande Mataram.

He emphasised the need to involve educational institutions, cultural organisations, and local community groups to ensure widespread public participation.