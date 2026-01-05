Naidu pays floral tribute to late TDP leader Saibaba

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited the residence of veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba, who died recently, to pay his respects.

Upon his return from a private holiday trip abroad, Chandrababu drove to Saibaba's residence here and offered floral tributes at the portrait of the departed leader. Saibaba was the TDP president for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Consoling the bereaved family members, the TDP chief recalled his long association with Saibaba. Speaking to reporters, Naidu assured the bereaved family that the TDP would remain a steadfast source of support to them.