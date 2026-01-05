  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Naidu pays floral tribute to late TDP leader Saibaba

  • Created On:  5 Jan 2026 7:43 AM IST
Naidu pays floral tribute to late TDP leader Saibaba
X

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited the residence of veteran Telangana TDP leader Pinnamaneni Saibaba, who died recently, to pay his respects.

Upon his return from a private holiday trip abroad, Chandrababu drove to Saibaba's residence here and offered floral tributes at the portrait of the departed leader. Saibaba was the TDP president for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Consoling the bereaved family members, the TDP chief recalled his long association with Saibaba. Speaking to reporters, Naidu assured the bereaved family that the TDP would remain a steadfast source of support to them.

Tags

Chandrababu Naidu TributePinnamaneni Saibaba DeathTDP Leader SecunderabadHyderabad Political NewsTelugu Desam Party
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Fans disappointed as Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14-year marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who married in 2011, have been a fixture on Indian television both as performers and reality show personalities.

Fans disappointed as Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14-year marriage

National News

More
Share it
X