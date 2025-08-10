District admin strives for welfare of tribals: DRO

Ongole: Prakasam District Revenue Officer (DRO) B Chinna Obulesu stated that the district administration is paying special attention to resolving tribal issues. The DRO attended the celebration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples organized by the District Tribal Welfare Department at the Tribal Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday. The event began with floral tributes to portraits of Dr. Ambedkar and tribal heroes led by DRO Chinna Obulesu, District Tribal Welfare Officer Varalakshmi, Ongole Municipal Mayor Gangada Sujatha, District Housing Department Project Director P. Srinivasa Prasad, and tribal community leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, DRO Obulesu emphasized that the district administration prioritizes protecting tribal rights. He mentioned that when forest department officials recently objected to tribal cultivation in Narajamula Tanda of Pullalacheruvu mandal, District Collector A. Tameem Ansariya specially ordered a survey to determine land rights and submitted a report to the government. The DRO highlighted that the district administration is taking extraordinary measures to provide basic infrastructure facilities in tribal residential areas.

Mayor Sujatha noted that the government is implementing various schemes for tribal welfare and development, urging tribal communities to utilize government incentives and opportunities to become self-reliant and advance in all sectors. During the ceremony, Dr. Balaji Naik and Dr. Lakshma Naik, under the Tribal Employees Association, provided financial assistance to two tribal students who achieved excellent marks in tenth-grade examinations. They announced plans to continue such annual financial support to encourage talented students.