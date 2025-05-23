District administration alertes the people over COVID

Nellore: Following the registration on cases related to corona in neighboring Tamil Nadu, admin-istration has cautioned the people to be alert from the dangerous COVID-19. As per the instructions of Director of Public and Family Welfare Department, the Medical and Health department has warned people to take precautionary measures to avoid be-ing affected by corona virus.

In its press note released on Thursday, the Medical and Health department urged the el-derly people above 60 years of age and Pregnant woman to stay indoors. They advised the people to wash hands regularly, cover their cough or sneezes and avoid touching the face. The department said when roaming in crowds, to stay away from poor ventilated places and to wear the masks as it helps to reduce the spread of virus.

They also said that if people suffer from fever or chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headache, congestion, vomiting, diarrhea etc. to immediately contact the doctor and get tested.