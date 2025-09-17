District collectors urged to champion AP’s Quantum vision

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Atthe 4th Collectors’ Conference held here on Tuesday, Katamaneni Bhaskar, IT, electronics and communications secretary made a strong appeal to district collectors to play a pivotal role in realising the state’s ambitious goal of becoming the Quantum Capital of India by 2035.

Addressing the gathering, Bhaskar emphasised the critical role collectors must play in integrating quantum technologies into education, industry, and governance. He urged them to spearhead awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to introduce students to the fundamentals of quantum computing—including bits, qubits, and the Bloch Sphere. “Our students must not just consume technology but become creators of it,” he asserted.

The secretary outlined core principles of quantum computing, such as superposition, entanglement, decoherence, and error correction, and called on collectors to encourage local universities and institutions to introduce quantum literacy programmes. He highlighted transformative applications of algorithms like Shor’s and Grover’s, as well as advancements in quantum machine learning, which hold the potential to revolutionize sectors like data search and optimization.

While discussing current challenges — such as unstable qubits, software constraints, and the complexity of quantum error correction — Bhaskar appealed for district-level support in expanding research infrastructure and nurturing incubation ecosystems. “Collectors must foster innovation and create fertile ground for quantum startups and research,” he said.

He pointed to potential quantum applications across various domains, including drug discovery, cryptography, finance, AI, materials science, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

He encouraged Collectors to facilitate pilot projects in their respective districts to demonstrate the practical impact of quantum computing.

Bhaskar shared recent milestones achieved by the state government in its quantum journey including formation of the Amaravati Quantum Coordination Committee (AQCC), allocation of 50 acres of land for quantum development, signing of strategic MoUs with IBM, TCS, and L&T and adoption of the Amaravati Quantum Declaration. “These achievements must be taken to every district through focused awareness drives,” he stressed.

The secretary presented key features of the state’s quantum roadmap including launch of India’s largest quantum testbed within the next 12 months, installation of the IBM Quantum System Two by January 2026, followed by three more quantum systems by January 2027, creation of a Rs 1,000 crore startup fund to support 100 quantum startups by 2030, annual training of 5,000 youth through the Amaravati Quantum Academy. Bhaskar also announced the establishment of Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission (APSQM) as the central agency to coordinate all quantum-related initiatives in the state.

The secretary unveiled a two-phase plan to guide AP’s journey to quantum leadership like infrastructure building (2025–2027), global leadership and export capabilities (2027–2030). He revealed that the state has already submitted 84 project applications across 13 sectors—including healthcare, AI, materials science, logistics, energy, and defence.

District collectors were urged to set up district-level skilling academies, advocate for quantum education in local colleges, integrate basic quantum concepts into undergraduate curricula, promote math and physics foundations to prepare quantum-ready students and facilitate incubation and innovation for local startups

Bhaskar made a passionate appeal to the district leaders: “Quantum technology is not a far-off dream, it is our present. Andhra Pradesh must lead India into the quantum era, and for that, every Collector’s leadership is vital.”