District police pays tributes to Ambedkar
Nandyal district police celebrated 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on Monday, with district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana leading officers and staff in a reverent commemoration.
SP Rana honored Dr Ambedkar’s contributions with floral tributes and spoke to the gathering about the iconic social reformer’s enduring legacy. He described Ambedkar as an intellectual giant and a champion for the oppressed, whose vision shaped India’s Constitution, enshrining equality, justice, and liberty. SP Rana stressed that Ambedkar’s life, marked by overcoming immense discrimination through education, serves as an inspiration for all, especially those in public service.
He reminded the force of their duty to serve society without bias, embodying the constitutional values championed by Dr Ambedkar to foster an inclusive and just society. The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold these principles.