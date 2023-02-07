District science fair begins at Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The district-level science fair began at RPBS ZP Boys High School in Srikalahasti on Monday. MLC Vithapu Balasubramanyam and District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has been giving top priority to education and health sectors and implementing several schemes.

He asked the teachers to inculcate scientific spirit among students as the very purpose of science fairs is to make young scientists. From next year onwards more creative experiments should be displayed, he felt. A total of 170 exhibits were selected from the mandal-level science fairs under five sub-themes from all 34 mandals.

The MLC said that organising science fairs has been a regular practice which could not be held for two years due to the Covid pandemic. Science should be taught in such a way that it should go close to the hearts of students and create thinking among them. It should ultimately lead to the making of good scientists. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy said that higher positions can be reached only through education. The state government has spent nearly Rs 6,000 crore to provide infrastructure in schools, for English medium and to provide Byju's tabs. With all these facilities, corporate education has become to the reach of poor students also.

The science fair is being held under five sub-themes – Eco-friendly material, health and cleanliness, software and apps, environmental and climate changes and Mathematical models. The winners of first two prizes in each five categories will go to the state-level. DEO Dr V Sekhar, RDO Rama Rao, district science officer Bhanu Prasad and headmistress Rajeswari were present.