District teams’ selections from today

Vijayawada: The Secretaries of School Games Federation (SGF) for Krishna and NTR districts, Matti Aruna, G Rmbabu, T Sri Latha, and L Durga Rao on Friday announced that the selection process for the combined Krishna District School Games team will begin on Saturday under the auspices of the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh.

Selections will occur in Under-14 and Under-17 categories for both boys and girls across multiple disciplines. On Saturday, Roll Ball selections are scheduled at Joyal Skating Sports Academy in Poranki at 2 pm. Additionally, Carrom selections will take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada at 9 am.

On October 5, Taekwondo selections will be held at 10 am at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada. On October 6, Basketball selections will occur at 9:30 am at BIS CBSE School, Nuzvid, and Cycling will take place at 9 am at ZPHS, Nunna. On October 7, selections for Weightlifting and Powerlifting will be conducted at ZPHS, Chillakallu, at 9 am, while Wrestling selections will be held at ZPHS, Nunna, also at 9 am.

Furthermore, on October 8, Ball Badminton selections will take place at ZPH, Gudur, at 9 am, and Rope Skipping selections will be conducted at ZPHS, Pamarru, at 9 am. The SGF secretaries also mentioned that Swimming selections will occur at DSA Swimming Pool in Edupugallu at 9 am. On October 10, selections for Throwball and Tennis will be held at ZPHS, Gudur, at 9 am, and Gymnastics will take place at VP Siddhartha Public School, Mogalarajapuram, Vijayawada, at 9 am.

They emphasised that all students participating in the selections must present their school study certificate along with their date of birth certificate. Officials clarified that player entry forms will not be accepted.

The district secretaries noted that these selections aim to establish strong teams to represent the district in the forthcoming School Games Federation Inter-District tournaments.