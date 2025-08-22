District water bulletins to be released on Sept 1: CS

Vijayawada: In a state-wide push to monitor and manage water resources, chief secretary K Vijayanand directed district collectors to release district water bulletins on September 1. He issued this directive during a videoconference on Thursday where he and the collectors discussed several key initiatives, including the renovation of minor irrigation tanks, the Swarnandhra Pradesh Monitoring Dashboard, and the Swachh Andhra programme.

Vijayanand referred to the government’s comprehensive plan to renovate all minor irrigation tanks in the state. He noted that Andhra Pradesh has received better-than-normal rainfall this season and anticipates this trend will continue. The chief secretary instructed collectors to take proactive steps to increase groundwater levels in all districts.

Andhra Pradesh was recently ranked first among the top 10 states in the National Water Mission. Vijayanand commended the state’s performance and specifically congratulated the collectors of Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Annamaiyya, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram that were featured in the top 10 districts nationwide.

The chief secretary also announced the ‘Swachh Andhra Swarnandhra’ programme, which will be held across the state this Saturday. To honour outstanding service, the ‘Swachh Andhra Awards’ will be presented on Gandhi Jayanti. A total of 50 state-level awards and 55 district-level awards will be given out in various categories, including Swachh Municipality, Swachh Village and Swachh School.

Additionally, Vijayanand instructed collectors to ensure all data is entered into the Swarnandhra Monitoring Dashboard by August 25. He noted that 513 key performance indicators have been identified across 28 departments and 60 heads of departments, and collectors must work to meet these targets at the district level.

In a separate directive, the Chief Secretary instructed collectors to collaborate with district judges to prepare a list of five lawyers for each of the 204 vacant judicial positions across the state.

Special chief secretary for the water resources department, G Sai Prasad, also informed collectors that all 38,385 of the state’s minor irrigation tanks need to be fully renovated. Government orders have already been issued to strengthen pond bunds, feeders, and supply channels.