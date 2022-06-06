Division of Communist Party a historical mistake: K Narayana

Ongole (Prakasam District): The division of Communist Party of India in 1964 is a historical mistake, observed CPI national secretary Kankanala Narayana. He attended the book release function of 'Nenu Nadachina Bata', an autobiography of senior communist leader and Praja Natyamandali president Nalluri Venkateswarlu, at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the meeting presided over by CPI town secretary Sd Sardar, Narayana said that he is feeling lucky to inaugurate the book by Nalluri Venkateswarlu, who brought him into the CPI. He said that Venkateswarlu is a complete personality, and he penned down his experiences for 72 years of political life in the book. 'Venkateswarlu is a role model to many for his simple lifestyle, grooming numerous people in the communist party and arts and cultural field.'

Mentioning a chapter in the book, Division of Communist Party in 1964 - Before and After, Narayana said that the division is a historical mistake. He said once CPI had influenced many decisions of the governments with 61 MPs and numerous MLAs in State Assemblies and asked the party men to compare then with the situation today. He said that as the communists lost their presence in the legislative houses, the corrupted and anarchical forces are flaring up. Stating that the Communist Party is still in the hearts of poor and oppressed classes, he said problems will be resolved only by movements. He appreciated the movement for PRC by the employees.

Acharya Nagarjuna University professor N Anjaiah, AITUC AP president R Ravindranath, CPI district secretary ML Narayana, Praja Natyamandali leaders Stalin, Penchalaiah and others also participated in the programme.