Divya Namasmarana chanting launched

Puttaparthi: As part of the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary celebrations, Divya Namasmarana Chanting through public address systems was launched on Sunday in Puttaparthi.

The programme was inaugurated by local MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy at the premises of the Women’s Police Station, opposite the Collectorate.

The initiative was taken up under the instructions of District Collector A Shyam Prasad, and is being organized by the District Tourism Department.

The spiritual chanting of “Sai Namasmarana” will be broadcast daily through speakers installed from Ganesh Circle to Chitravathi Bridge, allowing residents and devotees to listen throughout the day.

Officials said the chanting aims to create a serene and devotional atmosphere in the town during the ongoing centenary celebrations. The daily audio broadcast will continue until November 24.

In addition to the town-wide chanting, programmes held at Sai Kulwant Hall and Prasanthi Nilayam will also be relayed through the audio system for the public.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, District Tourism Officer KN Narasayya, and several staff members were present at the inauguration. The district administration has stated that this initiative is part of a larger effort to infuse the entire region with a spiritual ambience during the centenary events.